Chubby JacksonBorn 25 October 1918. Died 1 October 2003
Greig Stewart "Chubby" Jackson (October 25, 1918 – October 1, 2003) was an American jazz double-bassist and band leader.
It's Delovely
You've Got Me Crying Again
Goosey Gander
Flip Philips, Woody Herman, Bill Harris, Pete Candoli, Ralph Burns, Chubby Jackson & Skippy DeSair
C Jam Blues
Bill Harris, Eddie Bert, Ollie Wilson, Bart Varsalona, Jack Greenberg, Sam Marowitz, Pete Mondello, Murray Williams, Ralph Burns, Chubby Jackson & Don Lamond
Mother Knickerbopper
