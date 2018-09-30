Elizabeth Davidson Fraser (born 29 August 1963), sometimes known as Liz Fraser, is a Scottish singer, songwriter and musician from Grangemouth, Scotland, best known as the vocalist for the band Cocteau Twins. She has a soprano vocal range. She was described by critic Jason Ankeny as "an utterly unique performer whose swooping, operatic vocals relied less on any recognizable language than on the subjective sounds and textures of verbalized emotions".

Her distinctive style has received much critical praise; she was once described as "the voice of God." Her lyrics range from straightforward English to semi-comprehensible sentences and abstract mouth music. For some recordings, she has said she used foreign words without knowing what they meant – the words acquired meaning for her only as she sang them.