Thomas KaneProduction music composer. Born 15 April 1962
Thomas Kane
1962-04-15
Thomas Kane Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Kane Roberts (born April 15, 1962) is an American voice actor, radio comedian, narrator and announcer, known for his work in animation, films and video games.
