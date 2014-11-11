Guy ChambersEnglish songwriter and record producer. Born 12 January 1963
1963-01-12
Guy Antony Chambers (born 12 January 1963 in Hammersmith, London) is an English songwriter, musician and record producer, best known for his work with Robbie Williams, although he has written songs with other artists including Caro Emerald, Rufus Wainwright, Katy B, Marlon Roudette, Miles Kane, Mark Ronson, John Newman, Kylie Minogue, Example, The Wanted, James Blunt, Melanie C, Katie Melua, Schmidt, Tina Turner, Zak Abel and many others.
Les heures où je m'éclipse
Sophie Hunter
Les heures où je m'éclipse
Les heures où je m'éclipse
Last played on
Compte A Rebours
Guy Chambers
Compte A Rebours
Compte A Rebours
Last played on
