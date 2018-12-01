Hampton HawesBorn 13 November 1928. Died 22 May 1977
Hampton Hawes
1928-11-13
Hampton Hawes Biography (Wikipedia)
Hampton Barnett Hawes, Jr. (November 13, 1928 – May 22, 1977) was an American jazz pianist. He was the author of the memoir Raise Up Off Me, which won the Deems-Taylor Award for music writing in 1975.
Hampton Hawes Tracks
Hawes' Paws
Hampton Hawes
Hawes' Paws
Hawes' Paws
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Hampton Hawes
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
I Should Care
Hampton Hawes
I Should Care
I Should Care
Tornado
Sonny Criss
Tornado
Tornado
I've Told Every Little Star
Sonny Rollins
I've Told Every Little Star
I've Told Every Little Star
Blue Sunset
Monty Budwig
Blue Sunset
Blue Sunset
What Is This Thing Called Love
Hampton Hawes
What Is This Thing Called Love
What Is This Thing Called Love
Groovin' High
Bruz Freeman
Groovin' High
Groovin' High
The Green Leaves of Summer
Steve Ellington
The Green Leaves of Summer
The Green Leaves of Summer
Pesky Serpent
Milt Bernhart
Pesky Serpent
Pesky Serpent
Composer
When I Grow Too Old To Dream (feat. Ray Brown & Shelly Manne)
Hampton Hawes
When I Grow Too Old To Dream (feat. Ray Brown & Shelly Manne)
When I Grow Too Old To Dream (feat. Ray Brown & Shelly Manne)
Rain Forest (feat. Charlie Haden)
Hampton Hawes
Rain Forest (feat. Charlie Haden)
Rain Forest (feat. Charlie Haden)
The Green Leaves of Summer (feat. Monk Montgomery & Steve Ellington)
Hampton Hawes
The Green Leaves of Summer (feat. Monk Montgomery & Steve Ellington)
The Green Leaves of Summer (feat. Monk Montgomery & Steve Ellington)
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
Hampton Hawes
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
Takin' Care (feat. Jim Hall, Red Mitchell & Bruz Freeman)
Hampton Hawes
Takin' Care (feat. Jim Hall, Red Mitchell & Bruz Freeman)
Takin' Care (feat. Jim Hall, Red Mitchell & Bruz Freeman)
So In Love
Hampton Hawes
So In Love
So In Love
I got rhythm (feat. Red Mitchell & Chuck Thompson)
Hampton Hawes
I got rhythm (feat. Red Mitchell & Chuck Thompson)
I got rhythm (feat. Red Mitchell & Chuck Thompson)
Diablo's Dance (feat. Hampton Hawes & Art Pepper)
Shorty Rogers
Diablo's Dance (feat. Hampton Hawes & Art Pepper)
Diablo's Dance (feat. Hampton Hawes & Art Pepper)
Farmer's Market (feat. Art Farmer & Hampton Hawes)
Wardell Gray
Farmer's Market (feat. Art Farmer & Hampton Hawes)
Farmer's Market (feat. Art Farmer & Hampton Hawes)
Surf Ride (feat. Hampton Hawes)
Art Pepper
Surf Ride (feat. Hampton Hawes)
Surf Ride (feat. Hampton Hawes)
Where or When (feat. Joe Mondragon & Larry Bunker)
Hampton Hawes
Where or When (feat. Joe Mondragon & Larry Bunker)
Where or When (feat. Joe Mondragon & Larry Bunker)
Jordu
Hampton Hawes
Jordu
Jordu
What Laurie Likes (feat. Hampton Hawes, Charlie Haden & Shelly Manne)
Art Pepper
What Laurie Likes (feat. Hampton Hawes, Charlie Haden & Shelly Manne)
What Laurie Likes (feat. Hampton Hawes, Charlie Haden & Shelly Manne)
Do Nothing 'till You Hear From Me
Hampton Hawes
Do Nothing 'till You Hear From Me
Will You Still Be Mine?
Hampton Hawes
Will You Still Be Mine?
Will You Still Be Mine?
I got rhythm
Hampton Hawes
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
Hip
Hampton Hawes
Hip
Hip
Sunny
Hampton Hawes
Sunny
Sunny
Web
Hampton Hawes
Web
Web
Blues Enough
Hampton Hawes
Blues Enough
Blues Enough
Sonoro
Hampton Hawes
Sonoro
Sonoro
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Hampton Hawes
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
I Love You
Hampton Hawes
I Love You
I Love You
Yesterdays
Hampton Hawes
Yesterdays
Yesterdays
Spanish Steps
Hampton Hawes
Spanish Steps
Spanish Steps
