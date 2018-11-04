Tomorrow60's psychedelic band. Formed March 1967. Disbanded April 1968
Tomorrow
1967-03
Tomorrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Tomorrow (previously known as The In-Crowd and before that as Four Plus One) were a 1960s psychedelic rock, pop and freakbeat band. Despite critical acclaim and support from DJ John Peel who featured them on his "Perfumed Garden" radio show, the band was not a great success in commercial terms. They were among the first psychedelic bands in England along with Pink Floyd and Soft Machine. Tomorrow recorded the first ever John Peel show session on BBC Radio 1 on 21 September 1967.
Tomorrow Tracks
My White Bicycle
Revolution
Why
Strawberry Fields Forever
The Incredible Journey of Timothy Chase
Real Life Permanent Dream
Three Jolly Little Dwarves
Now Your Time Has Come
Shy Boy
Hallucinations
Claremont Lake
