Bruno CarrBorn 25 October 1928. Died 9 February 1993
1928-10-25
Edward "Bruno" Carr (February 9, 1928 – October 25, 1993) was an American jazz drummer. Carr was a frequent collaborator with Ray Charles, and he recorded with Aretha Franklin. He was Herbie Mann's drummer from 1965 through 1969.
Carr died of lung cancer in Denver, Colorado, at the age of 65.
Tippin
Tippin
