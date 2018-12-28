Greta Van Fleet is an American rock band from Frankenmuth, Michigan, formed in 2012. It consists of vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist Sam Kiszka, and drummer Danny Wagner. They were signed to Lava Records in March 2017 and a month later the band released their debut studio EP, Black Smoke Rising. Their debut single, "Highway Tune", topped the Billboard US Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts in September 2017 for four weeks in a row. Their second EP, From the Fires, containing the four songs from Black Smoke Rising and four new songs, was released on November 10, 2017, alongside a second single, "Safari Song".

Their debut full length studio album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, was released on October 19, 2018 and topped the Billboard Rock Album charts in the first week after its release, with the album's first single, "When the Curtain Falls", being released ahead of it in July 2018 and eventually becoming the band's third number one US single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts. Anthem of the Peaceful Army also launched atop the Billboard Hard Rock charts and reached the number one spot on the Billboard Top Album Sales charts in the first week after its release.