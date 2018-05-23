Katie von Schleicher
Katie von Schleicher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0be07713-a6db-4840-8e8c-a3bca4709432
Katie von Schleicher Biography (Wikipedia)
Katie Von Schleicher is an American songwriter and musician based in Brooklyn, New York. She is the keyboardist and co-lead vocalist of Wilder Maker.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Katie von Schleicher Tracks
Sort by
Glad To Be Here
Katie von Schleicher
Glad To Be Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glad To Be Here
Last played on
Party Dawn
Katie von Schleicher
Party Dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Party Dawn
Last played on
The Image
Katie von Schleicher
The Image
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Image
Last played on
Life's A Lie
Katie von Schleicher
Life's A Lie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life's A Lie
Last played on
Going Down
Katie von Schleicher
Going Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Down
Last played on
Nothing
Katie von Schleicher
Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing
Last played on
Midsummer
Katie von Schleicher
Midsummer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midsummer
Last played on
Sell It Back
Katie von Schleicher
Sell It Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sell It Back
Last played on
Soon
Katie von Schleicher
Soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soon
Last played on
Playlists featuring Katie von Schleicher
Back to artist