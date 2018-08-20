Richard KaufmanConductor
Richard Kaufman
Richard Kaufman Tracks
The John 'Duke' Wayne March (Circus World)
Dimitri Tiomkin
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
Victor Young
Victor Young
Gunga Din (1959) "Main Titles/Across the Bridge/Battle at Tantrapur"
Alfred Newman
Orchestra
Giant Suite
Dimitri Tiomkin
The Four Poster (Overture)
Dimitri Tiomkin
Dial 'M' for Murder; Strangers on a Train (Hitchcock Suite)
Dimitri Tiomkin
The Old Man and the Sea excerpts
Dimitri Tiomkin
High Noon
Dimitri Tiomkin
David and Bathsheba
Alfred Newman
Wuthering Heights (extract)
Alfred Newman
