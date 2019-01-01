John LittlejohnBorn 16 April 1931. Died 1 February 1994
John Littlejohn
1931-04-16
John Wesley Funchess (April 16, 1931 – February 1, 1994) known professionally as John (or Johnny) Littlejohn, was an American electric blues slide guitarist. He was active on the Chicago blues circuit from the 1950s to the 1980s.
