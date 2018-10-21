Sons of the PioneersFormed 1933
Sons of the Pioneers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0bd272c2-2dea-47a2-9c4e-95b3472340d1
Sons of the Pioneers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sons of the Pioneers are one of the United States' earliest Western singing groups. Known for their vocal performances, their musicianship, and their songwriting, they produced innovative recordings that have inspired many Western music performers and remained popular through the years. Since 1933, through many changes in membership, the Sons of the Pioneers have remained one of the longest-surviving country music vocal groups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sons of the Pioneers Tracks
Sort by
Teardrops in my heart
Sons of the Pioneers
Teardrops in my heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teardrops in my heart
Last played on
Cool Water
Sons of the Pioneers
Cool Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzc4v.jpglink
Cool Water
Last played on
Tumbling Tumbleweeds
Sons of the Pioneers
Tumbling Tumbleweeds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzc4v.jpglink
Tumbling Tumbleweeds
Last played on
Home on the Range
Sons of the Pioneers
Home on the Range
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home on the Range
Last played on
Old Man Atom
Sons of the Pioneers
Old Man Atom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Man Atom
Last played on
I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
Sons of the Pioneers
I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
Last played on
Too Old To Cut The Mustard
Sons of the Pioneers
Too Old To Cut The Mustard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Old To Cut The Mustard
Last played on
Along the Navajo Trail
Roy Rogers
Along the Navajo Trail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0x.jpglink
Along the Navajo Trail
Last played on
Cigareetes, Whuskey & Wild, Wild Women
Sons of the Pioneers
Cigareetes, Whuskey & Wild, Wild Women
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Room full of roses
Sons of the Pioneers
Room full of roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Room full of roses
Last played on
Cowboy Country
Sons of the Pioneers
Cowboy Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cowboy Country
Last played on
Sante Fe New Mexico
Sons of the Pioneers
Sante Fe New Mexico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sante Fe New Mexico
Last played on
Red River Valley
Sons of the Pioneers
Red River Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red River Valley
Last played on
Blue Shadows On The Trail
Sons of the Pioneers
Blue Shadows On The Trail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Shadows On The Trail
Last played on
Montana
Sons of the Pioneers
Montana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Montana
Last played on
Cowboy Camp Meetin'
Sons of the Pioneers
Cowboy Camp Meetin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cowboy Camp Meetin'
Last played on
Happy Rovin' Cowboy
Sons of the Pioneers
Happy Rovin' Cowboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ragtime Cowboy Joe
Sons of the Pioneers
Ragtime Cowboy Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ragtime Cowboy Joe
Last played on
Sons of the Pioneers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist