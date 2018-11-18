Michael Feinstein
Michael Feinstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Jay Feinstein (born September 7, 1956) is an American singer, pianist, and music revivalist. He is an interpreter of, and an anthropologist and archivist for, the repertoire known as the Great American Songbook. In 1988 he won a Drama Desk Special Award for celebrating American musical theatre songs. Feinstein is also a multi-platinum-selling, five-time Grammy-nominated recording artist. He currently serves as Artistic Director for The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana.
Michael Feinstein Performances & Interviews
Michael Feinstein Tracks
Mr Ed
Jay Livingston
Mr Ed
Mr Ed
Last played on
My Favorite Year
Michael Feinstein
My Favorite Year
My Favorite Year
Last played on
Little White Lies
Michael Feinstein
Little White Lies
Little White Lies
Last played on
The Way You Look Tonight
Michael Feinstein
The Way You Look Tonight
The Way You Look Tonight
Last played on
You
Michael Feinstein
You
You
Last played on
I Won't Send Roses/Time Heals Everything
Michael Feinstein
I Won't Send Roses/Time Heals Everything
I Won't Send Roses/Time Heals Everything
Last played on
No Other Love
Michael Feinstein
No Other Love
No Other Love
Last played on
I'll Be There
Michael Feinstein
I'll Be There
I'll Be There
Last played on
Where Do You Start?
Michael Feinstein
Where Do You Start?
Where Do You Start?
Last played on
Too Marvellous For Words
Michael Feinstein
Too Marvellous For Words
Too Marvellous For Words
Last played on
This Heart Of Mine
Michael Feinstein
This Heart Of Mine
This Heart Of Mine
Last played on
One Day At A Time
Michael Feinstein
One Day At A Time
One Day At A Time
Last played on
Thanks For The Memory
Michael Feinstein
Thanks For The Memory
Thanks For The Memory
Last played on
A Foggy Day
Michael Feinstein
A Foggy Day
A Foggy Day
Last played on
(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With The Bag
Gary Williams
(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With The Bag
(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With The Bag
Last played on
Delishious
Michael Feinstein
Delishious
Delishious
Last played on
Someone to watch over me
Michael Feinstein
Someone to watch over me
Ferdinand the Bull
Michael Feinstein
Ferdinand the Bull
Ferdinand the Bull
Last played on
On A Clear Day
Michael Feinstein
On A Clear Day
On A Clear Day
Last played on
If I Only Had A Brain
Michael Feinstein
If I Only Had A Brain
If I Only Had A Brain
Last played on
I Can Dream/Ill Be Seeing You
Michael Feinstein
I Can Dream/Ill Be Seeing You
Do It Again
Michael Feinstein
Do It Again
Do It Again
Last played on
You Are There
Michael Feinstein
You Are There
You Are There
Last played on
Lullaby In Rhythm
Michael Feinstein
Lullaby In Rhythm
Lullaby In Rhythm
Last played on
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
Michael Feinstein
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
Love Is Here To Stay
Michael Feinstein
Love Is Here To Stay
Love Is Here To Stay
Last played on
Everytime We Say Goodbye
Michael Feinstein
Everytime We Say Goodbye
Lydia
Michael Feinstein
Lydia
Lydia
Last played on
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Michael Feinstein
Nice Work If You Can Get It
When I Fall In Love
Michael Feinstein
When I Fall In Love
When I Fall In Love
Last played on
Wish You Were Here
Michael Feinstein
Wish You Were Here
Wish You Were Here
Last played on
The Second Time Around
Michael Feinstein
The Second Time Around
The Second Time Around
Last played on
Spring Spring Spring
Michael Feinstein
Spring Spring Spring
Spring Spring Spring
Last played on
Love Is Nothing But A Racket
Michael Feinstein
Love Is Nothing But A Racket
Youll Never Know
Michael Feinstein
Youll Never Know
Youll Never Know
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Crosby & The Crooners
Hackney Empire
18 Mar 2016
Hackney Empire
2016-03-18T07:18:53
18
Mar
2016
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Crosby & The Crooners
Hackney Empire
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Michael Feinstein
Hackney Empire
29 Aug 2014
Hackney Empire
2014-08-29T07:18:53
29
Aug
2014
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Michael Feinstein
20:00
Hackney Empire
