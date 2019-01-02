Al Lewis BandFormed 1 June 2009
Al Lewis Band
2009-06-01
Al Lewis Band Biography
Al Lewis (born 1984 in Pwllheli, Wales) is a Welsh singer and songwriter. He became known in the Welsh language media after his song came second in the Cân i Gymru contest in 2007.
Al Lewis Band Tracks
Lliwiau Llon
Al Lewis Band
Lliwiau Llon
Lliwiau Llon
Llai Na Munud
Al Lewis Band
Llai Na Munud
Llai Na Munud
Pan Fyddai Yn Simbabwe
Al Lewis Band
Pan Fyddai Yn Simbabwe
Pan Fyddai Yn Simbabwe
Yn Y Nos
Al Lewis Band
Yn Y Nos
Yn Y Nos
Lle Hoffwn Fod
Al Lewis Band
Lle Hoffwn Fod
Lle Hoffwn Fod
Dal I Droelli
Al Lewis Band
Dal I Droelli
Dal I Droelli
Darlun
Al Lewis Band
Darlun
Darlun
Y Parlwr Lliw
Al Lewis Band
Y Parlwr Lliw
Y Parlwr Lliw
Clychau'r Ceirw
Al Lewis Band
Clychau'r Ceirw
Clychau'r Ceirw
Codi Angor
Al Lewis Band
Codi Angor
Codi Angor
Heulwen O Hiraeth (feat. Sarah Howells)
Al Lewis Band
Heulwen O Hiraeth (feat. Sarah Howells)
Heulwen O Hiraeth (feat. Sarah Howells)
Ela Ti'n Iawn
Al Lewis Band
Ela Ti'n Iawn
Ela Ti'n Iawn
Dŵr Yn Y Gwaed
Al Lewis Band
Dŵr Yn Y Gwaed
Dŵr Yn Y Gwaed
Al Lewis Band Links
