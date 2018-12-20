Rebecca Ferguson Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Caroline Ferguson (born 21 July 1986) is a British singer and songwriter. She came to prominence in 2010 when she became the runner-up of the seventh series of The X Factor, losing to the winner that year, Matt Cardle. She subsequently signed a joint record deal with Syco Music and Epic Records in the UK. She later signed to Columbia Records in the US.
Ferguson's debut album, Heaven, was released in December 2011 to commercial and critical success. The album sold 128k in its first week and peaked at No. 3 in the UK Official Charts, making Ferguson the fastest-selling debut solo artist of the decade between the years of 2007 - 2017. Co-written by Ferguson, it was certified two times platinum in the UK and platinum in Ireland. The album yielded six singles including lead single "Nothing's Real but Love", which enjoyed commercial success throughout much of Europe and Oceania, entering the UK Singles Chart at number 10. A deluxe version of the album included the single "Backtrack", which entered the charts in October 2012 at number 15, giving Ferguson her second Top 20 hit. Ferguson's second studio album, Freedom, was released in December 2013. It met with positive reviews from critics and commercial success in the UK where it charted at number 6 and has since been certified Gold by the BPI. The album's lead single, "I Hope", peaked at number 15 in the UK. In 2012, she was nominated for two MOBO Awards and one MTV Europe Music Award.
Rebecca Ferguson Live Session
Rebecca Ferguson: “A lot has happened since the first album, it’s been a rollercoaster”
Rebecca Ferguson Live in Session
Rebecca Ferguson Live in Session
Rebecca Ferguson Tracks
Sort by
Glitter Gold
Stars
Anyone Who Had A Heart (feat. Rebecca Ferguson)
Anyone Who Had A Heart
I Hope
Anyone Who Had A Heart
All That I've Got
Bones
Diamond To Stone
The Way You're Looking At Her
Glitter & Gold
Fine and Mellow
Backtrack
Nothing's Real But Love
Hold Me
Superwoman
Mr. Bright Eyes
Bridges
Stormy Weather
Blinded By Your Grace
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Titanic Slipways, Belfast
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music: 100 Years of Billie Holiday
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2012
