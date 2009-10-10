Los TresFormed 1989
Los Tres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0bca46d2-184f-41d0-9abe-37c99d3c023f
Los Tres Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Tres ("The Three (men)") is a Chilean rock band. It was one of the noted bands in the Chilean nineties, together with La Ley and Lucybell.
Los Tres recorded nine albums during their first period, from 1989 until 2000, starting with Los Tres: a jazz/folk/rock blending, in 1991. The band dissolved in 2000 and its members continued their musical careers in personal projects, during the following five years.
In February 2006 Álvaro Henríquez, Ángel Parra, and Roberto Lindl announced the reunion of the band without former drummer Francisco Molina and the recording of their 2006 studio album; Hágalo Usted Mismo.
The band's newest album is Coliumo. It was released in October 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Los Tres Tracks
Sort by
La Torre De Babel
Los Tres
La Torre De Babel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Torre De Babel
Last played on
Los Tres Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist