Los Tres ("The Three (men)") is a Chilean rock band. It was one of the noted bands in the Chilean nineties, together with La Ley and Lucybell.

Los Tres recorded nine albums during their first period, from 1989 until 2000, starting with Los Tres: a jazz/folk/rock blending, in 1991. The band dissolved in 2000 and its members continued their musical careers in personal projects, during the following five years.

In February 2006 Álvaro Henríquez, Ángel Parra, and Roberto Lindl announced the reunion of the band without former drummer Francisco Molina and the recording of their 2006 studio album; Hágalo Usted Mismo.

The band's newest album is Coliumo. It was released in October 2010.