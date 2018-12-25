Johnny AceBorn 9 June 1929. Died 25 December 1954
John Marshall Alexander Jr. (June 9, 1929 – December 25, 1954), known by the stage name Johnny Ace, was an American rhythm-and-blues singer. He had a string of hit singles in the mid-1950s. He died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 25.
Never Let Me Go
Saving My Love For You
Pledging My Love
Please Forgive Me
How Can You Be So Mean
My Song
The Clock
