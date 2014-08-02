Larry SparksBorn 15 September 1947
Larry Sparks
1947-09-15
Larry Sparks (born September 25, 1947) is an American Bluegrass singer and guitarist. He was the winner of the 2004 and 2005 International Bluegrass Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year Award. 2005, won IBMA for Album of the Year and Recorded Event of the Year for his album "40," celebrating his 40th year(2003) in bluegrass music.
Journey To The Light
Larry Sparks
Journey To The Light
Journey To The Light
Momma's Apron Strings
Larry Sparks
Momma's Apron Strings
Momma's Apron Strings
Almost Home
Larry Sparks
Almost Home
Almost Home
There's More That Holds The Picture
Larry Sparks
There's More That Holds The Picture
There's A New Moon Over My Shoulder
Larry Sparks
There's A New Moon Over My Shoulder
There's A New Moon Over My Shoulder
