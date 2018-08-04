Ryan Benjamin Tedder (born June 26, 1979) is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. As well as being the lead vocalist of the pop rock band OneRepublic, he has an independent career as a songwriter and producer for various artists, including U2, Adele, Beyoncé, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, Westlife, Hilary Duff, Ed Sheeran, One Direction, Big Time Rush, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Leona Lewis, Zedd, Shawn Mendes, Foster the People, Charlie Puth, Logic, Hailee Steinfeld, MØ, and Paul McCartney.

Tedder's production and songwriting work has proven successful commercially. "Apologize", performed by his band OneRepublic, "Bleeding Love", performed by Leona Lewis, and "Halo", performed by Beyoncé, all made it to the list of best-selling singles of all time. In early 2014, Billboard named him "The Undercover King of Pop" and featured him on the magazine's cover.