Langhorne Slim is an American singer-songwriter, (born Sean Scolnick on August 20, 1981 in Langhorne, Pennsylvania). Scolnick attended high school at Solebury School in New Hope, Pennsylvania, and graduated from the Conservatory of Music at Purchase College, part of the SUNY system.

He began to gain public notice through several years of touring with the Trachtenburg Family Slideshow Players and an appearance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival. His song "Electric Love Letter" was chosen as number 5 on the Rolling Stone editor's top ten picks and was also in the movie Waitress. He has been seen on tours with Cake, The Avett Brothers, Murder By Death, Jeffrey Lewis, The Violent Femmes, Lucero, Rocky Votolato, the Woes, Josh Ritter, Drive-By Truckers, The Low Anthem, Old 97's, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, The Devil Makes Three, and The Lumineers.