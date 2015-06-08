Natalia JanothaBorn 8 June 1856. Died 9 June 1932
Natalia Janotha
1856-06-08
Natalia Janotha Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalia Janotha (8 June 1856 – 9 June 1932) was a Polish pianist and composer.
Natalia Janotha Tracks
Gavotte imperiale
