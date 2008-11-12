Mitch MitchellUK drummer for Jimi Hendrix Experience, many others. Born 9 July 1947. Died 12 November 2008
Mitch Mitchell
1947-07-09
John Graham "Mitch" Mitchell (9 July 1946 – 12 November 2008) was an English drummer, and actor who was best known for his work in the Jimi Hendrix Experience. He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2009.
