Roy OrbisonBorn 23 April 1936. Died 6 December 1988
Roy Orbison Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Kelton Orbison (April 23, 1936 – December 6, 1988) was an American singer, songwriter, and musician known for his powerful voice, wide vocal range, impassioned singing style, complex song structures, and dark, emotional ballads. The combination led many critics to describe his music as operatic, nicknaming him "the Caruso of Rock" and "the Big O". While most male rock-and-roll performers in the 1950s and 1960s projected a defiant masculinity, many of Orbison's songs instead conveyed vulnerability. During performances, he was known for standing still and solitary, and for wearing black clothes, to match his dyed jet-black hair and dark sunglasses, which lent an air of mystery to his persona.
Born in Texas, Orbison began singing in a rockabilly and country-and-western band in high school. He was signed by Sam Phillips, of Sun Records, in 1956, but his greatest success came with Monument Records. From 1960 to 1966, 22 of his singles reached the Billboard Top 40, and he wrote or co-wrote almost all that rose to the Top 10, including "Only the Lonely" (1960), "Running Scared" (1961), "Crying" (1961), "In Dreams" (1963), and "Oh, Pretty Woman" (1964). Soon afterward, Orbison was struck by a number of personal tragedies while his record sales declined. In the 1980s, he experienced a resurgence in popularity through the success of several cover versions of his songs, and in 1988, co-founded the Traveling Wilburys, a rock supergroup with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne. He died of a heart attack later that year, at the age of 52. One month later, his song "You Got It" (1989), co-written with Lynne and Petty, was released as a solo single and became his first to break the U.S. Top 10 in 25 years.
- Roy Orbison enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lmxr9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lmxr9.jpg2013-11-17T21:01:00.000ZKathryn Maclean in Dunoon nominates Roy Orbison for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lmxyl
Roy Orbison enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Roy Orbison Tracks
Sort by
I Drove All Night
Oh, Pretty Woman
You Got It
Dream Baby
Heartbreak Radio
I Drove All Night (feat. Ward Thomas)
Beautiful Dreamer
Only The Lonely
She's A Mystery To Me
Indian Summer
Penny Arcade
In Dreams
It's Over
Pretty Paper
