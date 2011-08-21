Dirty HarryRock vocalist/guitarist Victoria Harrison. Born 10 May 1982
Dirty Harry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-05-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0bba3de0-1ac6-432c-8777-30530ae0a6e2
Dirty Harry Biography (Wikipedia)
Dirty Harry (born Victoria Harrison, 10 May 1982, London) is a British rock singer, based in Los Angeles, California. Since 2011 she has performed under the name The Amazonica.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dirty Harry Tracks
Sort by
All I Can
Dirty Harry
All I Can
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Can
Last played on
Dirty Harry Links
Back to artist