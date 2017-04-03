Jose Nuñez is an American electronica and house music producer. In 1998, he appeared in the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart twice, first hitting #1 with "In My Life." It peaked at #56 in the UK Singles Chart in September that year. The follow-up "Hold On" peaked at #9 US Dance later that year, and at #44 in the UK chart. Lead vocals on both tracks were by singer Octahvia, sometimes referred to as Octavia or Octah'via, and the songs were officially credited to "Jose Nuñez featuring Octahvia"

With fellow producer, Harry Choo Choo Romero, Nunez had another Top 10 dance hit "Cro-Magnon (What About Our Love)," under the moniker Constipated Monkeys. He undertook another collaboration in 2009, with DJ MYNC and Choo Choo Romero on the track, "Boogers."