Richard StrangeBorn January 1951
Richard Strange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0bb2ba76-542e-4f00-9607-202ae271355d
Richard Strange Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard "Kid" Strange (born January 1951) is an English writer, actor, musician, curator, teacher, adventurer and the founder and front man of seminal mid-1970s protopunk art rock band Doctors of Madness.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Strange Tracks
Sort by
International Language
Richard Strange
International Language
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
International Language
Last played on
The Phenomenal Rise Of Richard Strange
Richard Strange
The Phenomenal Rise Of Richard Strange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Phenomenal Rise Of Richard Strange
Last played on
Suicide City
Richard Strange
Suicide City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suicide City
Last played on
Richard Strange Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist