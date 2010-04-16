HorizonGerman metal band. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2006
Horizon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0baa7ad9-a752-462d-8279-e039c970bb8d
Horizon Biography (Wikipedia)
Horizon was a German progressive metal/power metal band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Horizon Tracks
Sort by
Eddie Jay & Dee C
Horizon
Eddie Jay & Dee C
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eddie Jay & Dee C
Last played on
Horizon Links
Back to artist