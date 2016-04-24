Damon Sharpe
Damon Sharpe Biography (Wikipedia)
Damon Sharpe, born Damon Jared Reinagle, is an American record producer and songwriter who works in Los Angeles. He first reached notability as a member of Guys Next Door and has since contributed to various albums that have cumulatively sold over 40 million copies.
Age Of Innocence (Jenaux Extended) (feat. Trouze & Damon Sharpe)
Elephante
