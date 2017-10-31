Kitty Brazelton (born 1951 in Cambridge, Massachusetts) is an American vocalist, composer, flutist, lead singer, and bandleader. Her bands include progressive rock/folk rock/contemporary classical Musica Orbis, metal V, power pop Hide the Babies, the art rock/alternative rock/avant-garde jazz band Dadadah, punk rock/computer music trio What Is It Like To Be A Bat? and Hildegurls (with Eve Beglarian, Lisa Bielawa and Elaine Kaplinsky) who appeared at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Festival '98 in celebration of abbess composer Hildegard von Bingen's 900th birthday. Brazelton is the daughter of pediatrician and author T. Berry Brazelton.

Brazelton attended Swarthmore College and received a doctorate in music from Columbia University in 1994. She was formerly married to jazz critic and president of the Jazz Journalists Association Howard Mandel and currently teaches composition at Bennington College in Vermont.

At Bennington, Brazelton lent her talents to the singing voice of the character 'Angel' in the student film Camp Blood: The Musical.