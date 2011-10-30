Rattan Mohan SharmaBorn 14 October 1963
Rattan Mohan Sharma
1963-10-14
Rattan Mohan Sharma Biography (Wikipedia)
Rattan Mohan Sharma (born 14 June 1971) is an Indian classical vocalist, belonging to the Mewati gharana. He performs classical music forms such as khyal and tarana as well as light classical forms such as Haveli Sangeet, Tappa and Bhajan as well as Rajasthani Folk. He is considered an "A" grade artist on All India Radio[citation needed].
Rattan Mohan Sharma Tracks
Surya Namaskar
Rattan Mohan Sharma
Surya Namaskar
Surya Namaskar
Saptvaar Aarti
Rattan Mohan Sharma
Saptvaar Aarti
Saptvaar Aarti
Shree Ramchandra Kripalu Bhajman
Rattan Mohan Sharma
Shree Ramchandra Kripalu Bhajman
Shukravaar Aarti
Rattan Mohan Sharma
Shukravaar Aarti
Shukravaar Aarti
Gayatri Mantra
Rattan Mohan Sharma
Gayatri Mantra
Gayatri Mantra
