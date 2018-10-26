Victoria SpiveyBorn 15 October 1906. Died 3 October 1976
Victoria Spivey
1906-10-15
Victoria Spivey Biography (Wikipedia)
Victoria Regina Spivey (October 15, 1906 – October 3, 1976), sometimes known as Queen Victoria, was an American blues singer and songwriter. During a recording career that spanned 40 years, from 1926 to the mid-1960s, she worked with Louis Armstrong, King Oliver, Clarence Williams, Luis Russell, Lonnie Johnson, and Bob Dylan. She also performed in vaudeville and clubs, sometimes with her sister Addie "Sweet Peas" (or "Sweet Pease") Spivey (1910–1943), also known as the Za Zu Girl. Among her compositions are "Black Snake Blues" (1926), "Dope Head Blues" (1927), and "Organ Grinder Blues" (1928). In 1962 she co-founded Spivey Records.
Victoria Spivey Tracks
T.B Blues
Victoria Spivey
T.B Blues
What Makes You Act Like That
Lonnie Johnson
What Makes You Act Like That
What Makes You Act Like That
Telephoning The Blues
Victoria Spivey
Telephoning The Blues
Telephoning The Blues
Christmas Morning Blues
Victoria Spivey
Christmas Morning Blues
Christmas Morning Blues
Black Snake Blues
Victoria Spivey
Black Snake Blues
Black Snake Blues
Dope Head Blues
Victoria Spivey
Dope Head Blues
Dope Head Blues
