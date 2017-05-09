Tamara GachechiladzeBorn 17 March 1983
Tamara Gachechiladze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04yfctz.jpg
1983-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b9ea1e8-72c0-42ef-b1bd-99b0aecfd33d
Tamara Gachechiladze Biography (Wikipedia)
Tamara "Tako" Gachechiladze (Georgian: თამარა "თაკო" გაჩეჩილაძე; born 17 March 1983) is a Georgian singer, songwriter, and actress.
Tamara Gachechiladze Performances & Interviews
- Tamara Gachechiladze (Georgia): Keep The Faithhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yfctz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yfctz.jpg2017-03-29T16:31:39.000ZWritten by: Anri Jokhadze, Tamara Gachechiladzehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wz9w1
Tamara Gachechiladze (Georgia): Keep The Faith
Tamara Gachechiladze Tracks
Keep The Faith
Tamara Gachechiladze
Keep The Faith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j6ds.jpglink
Keep The Faith
