Leslie Edward Claypool (born September 29, 1963) is an American musician, singer, songwriter, composer, author and actor best known as the bassist and lead vocalist of the band Primus. Claypool's playing style on the electric bass mixes tapping, flamenco-like strumming, whammy bar bends, and slapping.

Claypool has also self-produced and engineered his solo releases from his own studio, "Rancho Relaxo". In 2006 a full-length feature film Electric Apricot written and directed by Claypool was released, as well as a debut novel South of the Pumphouse.

Claypool wrote the theme songs for the Adult Swim animated television series Robot Chicken and South Park.