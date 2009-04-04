Les ClaypoolBorn 29 September 1963
Les Claypool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tf8cq.jpg
1963-09-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b9deb50-f518-4205-99e3-80ac3f35e7a3
Les Claypool Biography (Wikipedia)
Leslie Edward Claypool (born September 29, 1963) is an American musician, singer, songwriter, composer, author and actor best known as the bassist and lead vocalist of the band Primus. Claypool's playing style on the electric bass mixes tapping, flamenco-like strumming, whammy bar bends, and slapping.
Claypool has also self-produced and engineered his solo releases from his own studio, "Rancho Relaxo". In 2006 a full-length feature film Electric Apricot written and directed by Claypool was released, as well as a debut novel South of the Pumphouse.
Claypool wrote the theme songs for the Adult Swim animated television series Robot Chicken and South Park.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Les Claypool Tracks
Sort by
Mushroom Men
Les Claypool
Mushroom Men
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf8cq.jpglink
Les Claypool Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist