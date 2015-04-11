The Dutchess and the Duke was a folk band formed in Seattle, Washington, by singer-songwriters Jesse Lortz and Kimberly Morrison. Their music has been compared to the raw garage rock of the early 1960s.

Friends since childhood, Morrison and Lortz have been connected musically since 2002, when they played together in a deconstructionist R&B band called The Flying Dutchman.

Once The Flying Dutchman folded, Lortz established his own record label, Boom Boom Party Records, and played in punk trio The Fe Fi Fo Fums, while Morrison performed with such acts as The Intelligence, The Fallouts, and most recently the Unnatural Helpers. They reconnected to recorded together again with the one-off girl group homage The Sultanas.

Following the Sultanas single, Morrison and Lortz recorded "Reservoir Park" as a single for Lortz's independent Boom Boom label in 2007. They called themselves "The Dutchess and the Duke" as a nod to their days with The Flying Dutchman. As the only female member of The Flying Dutchman, Morrison was often referred to as the Dutchess.