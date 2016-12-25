Jimmy WakelyCountry and western singer and songwriter. Wakely also appeared in several B-Westerns.. Born 16 February 1914. Died 23 September 1982
Jimmy Wakely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1914-02-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b8f67b3-b1d8-4d7a-8317-9d2e7e1cb277
Jimmy Wakely Biography (Wikipedia)
James Clarence Wakely (February 16, 1914 – September 23, 1982) was an American actor and country Western music vocalist, and one of the last singing cowboys. During the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, he released records, appeared in several B-Western movies with most of the major studios, appeared on radio and television and even had his own series of comic books. His duet singles with Margaret Whiting from 1949–51 produced a string of top seven hits, including 1949's number one hit on the US country charts and pop music charts, "Slippin' Around." Wakely owned two music publishing companies in later years and performed at the Grand Ole Opry until shortly before his death.
Jimmy Wakely Tracks
Its Christmas
Jimmy Wakely
Its Christmas
Its Christmas
When Love Goes Wrong
Hoagy Carmichael
When Love Goes Wrong
When Love Goes Wrong
Slipping Around
Margaret Whiting & Jimmy Wakely
Slipping Around
Slipping Around
Moon Over Montana
Jimmy Wakely
Moon Over Montana
Moon Over Montana
