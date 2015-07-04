Martin Oliver Grosz (born February 28, 1930) is an American jazz guitarist, banjoist, vocalist, and composer born in Berlin, Germany. He performed with Bob Wilber and wrote arrangements for him. He has also worked with Kenny Davern, Dick Sudhalter, and Keith Ingham. During the 1970s, he was a member of Soprano Summit.

In 1986 Grosz joined the Classic Jazz Quartet with Dick Wellstood, Joe Muranyi, and Dick Sudhalter. He played, sang, and wrote most of the group's arrangements. He has also performed at concerts with Joe Pass, Herb Ellis, and Charlie Byrd.

Marty Grosz is the son of noted German-American artist George Grosz. Husband of Rachel Grosz. Father of Rowlandson G Grosz, and Tobias Grosz