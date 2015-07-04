Marty GroszBorn 28 February 1930
Marty Grosz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-02-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b8e0e84-3036-4360-8f43-268533554923
Marty Grosz Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Oliver Grosz (born February 28, 1930) is an American jazz guitarist, banjoist, vocalist, and composer born in Berlin, Germany. He performed with Bob Wilber and wrote arrangements for him. He has also worked with Kenny Davern, Dick Sudhalter, and Keith Ingham. During the 1970s, he was a member of Soprano Summit.
In 1986 Grosz joined the Classic Jazz Quartet with Dick Wellstood, Joe Muranyi, and Dick Sudhalter. He played, sang, and wrote most of the group's arrangements. He has also performed at concerts with Joe Pass, Herb Ellis, and Charlie Byrd.
Marty Grosz is the son of noted German-American artist George Grosz. Husband of Rachel Grosz. Father of Rowlandson G Grosz, and Tobias Grosz
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marty Grosz Tracks
Sort by
I Love A Parade
Phil Bodner
I Love A Parade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love A Parade
Last played on
Panama Rag
Monty Budwig
Panama Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br486.jpglink
Panama Rag
Last played on
Three Little Words
Marty Grosz
Three Little Words
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Little Words
Last played on
Sorry
Marty Grosz
Sorry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorry
Last played on
Because My Baby Dont Mean Maybe Now
Marty Grosz
Because My Baby Dont Mean Maybe Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jubilee
Marty Grosz
Jubilee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jubilee
Last played on
Murder In The Moonlight
Marty Grosz
Murder In The Moonlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Murder In The Moonlight
Last played on
Marty Grosz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist