MoondogLouis Thomas Hardin, American composer, musician, poet & inventor. Born 26 May 1916. Died 8 September 1999
Moondog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdqd.jpg
1916-05-26
Moondog Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Thomas Hardin (May 26, 1916 – September 8, 1999), also known as Moondog, was an American musician, composer, theoretician, poet and inventor of several musical instruments. He was blind from the age of 16.
Hardin lived in New York City from the late 1940s until 1972, and during this time he could often be found on 6th Avenue, between 52nd and 55th Streets, wearing a cloak and a horned helmet sometimes busking or selling music, but often just standing silently on the sidewalk. He was widely recognized as "the Viking of 6th Avenue" by thousands of passersby and residents who weren't aware of his musical career.
Moondog Performances & Interviews
Moondog Tracks
Do Your Thing
Do Your Thing
Last played on
Bird's Lament
Bird's Lament
Last played on
Oasis
Oasis
Last played on
Dog Trot
Dog Trot
Last played on
Invocation
Invocation
Last played on
Lament 1: Bird's Lament
Lament 1: Bird's Lament
Last played on
Synchrony No.2
Synchrony No.2
Last played on
Chaconne In G
Chaconne In G
Last played on
Enough About Human Rights
High On A Rocky Ledge
High On A Rocky Ledge
Last played on
Lament I: Bird's Lament"
Oboe Round
Oboe Round
Last played on
Nero's Expedition
Nero's Expedition
Last played on
Tap Dance
Tap Dance
Last played on
Suite Equestria (Trail vs. Road And Trail)
Stamping Ground
Stamping Ground
Last played on
Bird's Lament
Bird's Lament
Last played on
23 2 W 46th Street
Performer
Last played on
Westward Ho!
Westward Ho!
Last played on
Bug on a floating leaf Op.11 No.4 and Frost flower Op.78 No. 5
Bug on a floating leaf Op.11 No.4 and Frost flower Op.78 No. 5
Last played on
Marimba Mondo 1
Marimba Mondo 1
Last played on
Up Broadway
Up Broadway
Last played on
Fog On The Hudson (425 W 57th Street)
Viking I
Viking I
Last played on
Moondog's Theme
Moondog's Theme
Last played on
Bird's Lament
Bird's Lament
Last played on
SEA HORSE (PIANO) - 1997
SEA HORSE (PIANO) - 1997
Last played on
INTRODUCTION AND OVERTONE CONTINUUM - 1991
INTRODUCTION AND OVERTONE CONTINUUM - 1991
Performer
Last played on
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Modern Muses 26: Terry Riley and David Harrington
-
McMaster meets Monk
-
Meredith Monk
-
Satie
-
A-Z of Jazz - R
-
"I'm very interested in timeless things, rather than necessarily having to reflect right now." Meredith Monk talking in 2005
-
Richard Holmes on Satie
-
Erik Satie
-
1964 - The Rise of Minimalism
-
Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1
