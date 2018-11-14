Luigi AlvaBorn 10 April 1927
Luigi Alva
1927-04-10
Luigi Alva Biography (Wikipedia)
Luis Ernesto Alva y Talledo, better known as Luigi Alva (born 10 April 1927) is a Peruvian operatic tenor. A Mozart and Rossini specialist, Alva achieved fame with roles such as Don Ottavio (in Don Giovanni), Count Almaviva (in The Barber of Seville) and Fenton (in Verdi's Falstaff). He retired from the stage in 1989.
Luigi Alva Tracks
L' Italiana in Algeri: Act 1 Finale
Gioachino Rossini
L' Italiana in Algeri: Act 1 Finale
L' Italiana in Algeri: Act 1 Finale
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
Last played on
Di si felice innesto (The Barber of Seville, Finale Act 2)
Gioachino Rossini
Gioachino Rossini
Di si felice innesto (The Barber of Seville, Finale Act 2)
Di si felice innesto (The Barber of Seville, Finale Act 2)
Last played on
Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Gioachino Rossini
Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Last played on
Ah qual colpo inaspettato (The Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
Gioachino Rossini
Ah qual colpo inaspettato (The Barber of Seville)
Ah qual colpo inaspettato (The Barber of Seville)
Last played on
L'Elisir D'Amore: Caro Elisir! Sei Mio!
Gaetano Donizetti
Gaetano Donizetti
L'Elisir D'Amore: Caro Elisir! Sei Mio!
L'Elisir D'Amore: Caro Elisir! Sei Mio!
Last played on
La Fedelta premiata - dramma pastorale giocoso in 3 acts H.28.10 - Act 2
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn
La Fedelta premiata - dramma pastorale giocoso in 3 acts H.28.10 - Act 2
La Fedelta premiata - dramma pastorale giocoso in 3 acts H.28.10 - Act 2
Orchestra
Last played on
Falstaff - Commedia lirica: Act 1
Enrico Campi, Ilva Ligabue, Renato Cappechi, Fernanda Cadoni, Carlo Maria Giulini, Giuseppe Verdi, Fernando Corena, Luigi Alva, Mario Carlin, Florindo Andreolli, Mirella Freni, Fedora Barbieri, Netherlands Chamber Choir & Koninklijk Concertgebouworkest
Falstaff - Commedia lirica: Act 1
Falstaff - Commedia lirica: Act 1
Performer
Last played on
