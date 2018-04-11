SAFIA is an Australian electronica, indie pop band formed in Canberra. They Met at Radford College. They won the Groovin' the Moo competition in 2012 and were featured on Peking Duk's ARIA top 10 single, "Take Me Over".

The band says the name comes from a song they wrote called "Sapphire", but it does not mean anything. The band have since found out that safia means serenity in Arabic.

When it comes to the band's influences, they claim to have a very broad range of styles and genres but list artists like Purity Ring, Major Lazer, Feed Me, Chet Faker, Disclosure and James Blake.

The band has also opened for Twenty One Pilots during their 2017 Emotional Roadshow Tour Pacific Leg which started in Wellington, New Zealand.

On 30 June 2016, the band announced the title of its debut album, Internal, which was released on 9 September 2016 and peaked at number 2 on the ARIA Charts.

On 13 October 2017, Safia released "Cellophane Rainbow".

In 2018, they released "Freakin' Out", which was the first track they wrote after their album "Internal".