Jim JohnstonMusic for WWF/E. Born 1959
Jim Johnston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b885ee9-889a-484d-ac11-3ce578e457f6
Jim Johnston Biography (Wikipedia)
James Alan "Jim" Johnston (born December 31, 1959) is an American music composer and musician best known for his time in WWE.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Johnston Tracks
Sort by
Let It Fall
Jim Johnston
Let It Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Fall
Last played on
Heart & Soul
Jim Johnston
Heart & Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart & Soul
Last played on
COME O'ER THE STREAM CHARLIE/YE BANKS AND BRAES/HUNTINGTOWER/NE'ER WED AN OLD MAN
Jim Johnston
COME O'ER THE STREAM CHARLIE/YE BANKS AND BRAES/HUNTINGTOWER/NE'ER WED AN OLD MAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canadian Barn Dance: Sprig Of Ivy/71 St Highlanders
Jim Johnston
Canadian Barn Dance: Sprig Of Ivy/71 St Highlanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Undertaker (DJ Yoda Remix)
Jim Johnston
The Undertaker (DJ Yoda Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Undertaker (DJ Yoda Remix)
Last played on
Jim Johnston Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist