Jack Ladder Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Ladder (born Timothy Kenneth Rogers) is an Australian rock music singer-songwriter, guitarist and composer. His music is characterised by his baritone voice and poignant observations on love and death, often featuring gallows humour.
Jack Ladder Tracks
Come On Back This Way
Jack Ladder
Come On Back This Way
Come On Back This Way
