Speckled RedBorn 23 October 1892. Died 2 January 1973
Speckled Red
1892-10-23
Speckled Red Biography (Wikipedia)
Rufus George Perryman (October 23, 1892 – January 2, 1973), known as Speckled Red, was an American blues and boogie-woogie piano player and singer noted for his recordings of "The Dirty Dozens", exchanges of insults and vulgar remarks that have long been a part of African-American folklore.
Speckled Red Tracks
Wilkins Street Stomp
Wilkins Street Stomp
Oh Red
Oh Red
Early In The Morning
Early In The Morning
