Born 11 January 1960. Died 17 October 2009
Louisa Mark
1960-01-11
Louisa Mark Biography (Wikipedia)
Louisa Lynthia Mark, also known as "Markswoman" (11 January 1960 – 17 October 2009), was a British lovers rock singer, best known for her work between the mid-1970s and early 1980s. Her 1975 single "Caught You in a Lie" is regarded as the first lovers rock single.
Louisa Mark Tracks
Caught You in A Lie
Caught You in A Lie
Caught You in A Lie
Keep It Like It Is
Keep It Like It Is
Keep It Like It Is
Sixth Street
Sixth Street
Sixth Street
Six 6th Street
Six 6th Street
Six 6th Street
