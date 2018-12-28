PKCamden grime MC. Born 18 October 1994
PK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b85c931-e60d-4600-a300-e0ac5bc92078
PK Performances & Interviews
- Filthy Gears in the mix for Sir Spyrohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0563xwn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0563xwn.jpg2017-11-25T10:13:00.000ZFilthy Gears in the mix with Flowdan and PK on mic duties.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05p5p1t
Filthy Gears in the mix for Sir Spyro
PK Tracks
Sort by
Lyrical Thuggery (feat. PK)
Manga
Lyrical Thuggery (feat. PK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkxd4.jpglink
Lyrical Thuggery (feat. PK)
Last played on
Ten (PK Dub)
Danny D & PK
Ten (PK Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten (PK Dub)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist