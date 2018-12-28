Filthy Gears in the mix for Sir Spyro

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0563xwn.jpg

2017-11-25T10:13:00.000Z

Filthy Gears in the mix with Flowdan and PK on mic duties.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05p5p1t