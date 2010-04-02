White WizzardFormed 2007
White Wizzard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b835a4b-bc7d-4348-8f83-000c48bc0a5e
White Wizzard Biography (Wikipedia)
White Wizzard was an American heavy metal band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2007. The band released one demo, one EP and four albums, Over the Top released in 2010, Flying Tigers released in 2011, The Devil's Cut released in 2013 and Infernal Overdrive released 2018. The end of the band was announced on Facebook by Jon Leon on April 24, 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
White Wizzard Tracks
Sort by
Iron Goddess Of Vengeance
White Wizzard
Iron Goddess Of Vengeance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forty Deuces
White Wizzard
Forty Deuces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forty Deuces
Over The Top
White Wizzard
Over The Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over The Top
Red Desert Skies
White Wizzard
Red Desert Skies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Desert Skies
Last played on
White Wizzard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist