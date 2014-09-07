Jana HerzenAmerican folk/jazz vocalist. Born 1950
Jana Herzen
1950
Jana Herzen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jana Herzen is a singer-songwriter with folk, world, rock and jazz influences who founded Motéma Music, a Harlem-based record label focused on virtuosic jazz and world music. Prior to founding the label in 2003, she worked as a musician (her CD, Soup's on Fire, was the first CD on the label) and an as art agent for Winston Smith, who designed the logo for Motéma. Herzen was instrumental in the publishing of Artcrime, Smith's 2nd volume of collected works on the Last Gasp publishing imprint.
Jana Herzen Tracks
