The Family80s R&B/Funk group, key track "Screams Of Passion". Formed 1984. Disbanded 1985
The Family
1984
The Family Biography (Wikipedia)
The Family was a band formed by Prince, and one of the first signed to Prince's record label, Paisley Park Records. The band reformed as fDeluxe in 2009.
The Family Tracks
Forget Me Nots
Forget Me Nots
Been Around The World
Been Around The World
Screams of Passion
Screams of Passion
Nothing Compares 2 U
Nothing Compares 2 U
River Run Dry
River Run Dry
Yes
Yes
Radio Headphones
Forget Me Nots
Forget Me Nots
Ladies Night
Ladies Night
