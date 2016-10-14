Frédéric DevreeseBelgian composer & conductor. Born 2 June 1929
Frédéric Devreese (born 2 June 1929 in Amsterdam) is a Dutch-born Belgian composer of mostly orchestral, chamber and piano works that have been performed throughout the world; he is also active as a conductor.
Piano Concerto No 3 (3rd movement)
La Mer; no.2 Sailor's Dance
Paul Gilson
