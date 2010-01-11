One in a MillionFormed 1967. Disbanded 1967
One in a Million
1967
One in a Million Biography (Wikipedia)
One in a Million were a 1960s psychedelic rock band from Glasgow, Scotland, that included Jimmy McCulloch, later a member of Paul McCartney's Wings, as their lead guitarist. They released two singles, "Use Your Imagination" / "Hold On" for CBS, and "Double Sight" / "Fredereek Hernando" for MGM. This has become one of the most collectable psychedelic singles, and was included in David Wells' Top 100 Psychedelic Records by Record Collector magazine. A compilation album was released in 2008, which included both their singles and previously unreleased acetate tracks. Their song "No Smokes" was used in an episode of the TV series Clangers.
One in a Million Tracks
One in a Million Links
