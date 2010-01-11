One in a Million were a 1960s psychedelic rock band from Glasgow, Scotland, that included Jimmy McCulloch, later a member of Paul McCartney's Wings, as their lead guitarist. They released two singles, "Use Your Imagination" / "Hold On" for CBS, and "Double Sight" / "Fredereek Hernando" for MGM. This has become one of the most collectable psychedelic singles, and was included in David Wells' Top 100 Psychedelic Records by Record Collector magazine. A compilation album was released in 2008, which included both their singles and previously unreleased acetate tracks. Their song "No Smokes" was used in an episode of the TV series Clangers.