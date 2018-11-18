Kailash Kher & Kailasa
Kailash Kher & Kailasa
Kailash Kher & Kailasa Biography (Wikipedia)
Kailasa is an Indian fusion band, founded by Kailash Kher. The name of the band is taken from an accented pronunciation of Kailash's own name as well as Mount Kailash, the abode of Hindu God Shiva. Along with guitars, drums and keyboards, the band incorporates classical Indian instruments and sometimes traditional lyrics into their songs to infuse folk and a Sufi hue.
Kailash Kher & Kailasa Tracks
Teri Deewani
Teri Deewani
Teri Deewani
Teri Deewani (Maida Vale, 2012)
Teri Deewani (Maida Vale, 2012)
Teri Deewani (Maida Vale, 2012)
Na Batati Tu (Na Dhin Dhin Dhin Na)
Na Batati Tu (Na Dhin Dhin Dhin Na)
Na Batati Tu (Na Dhin Dhin Dhin Na)
Saiyyaan
Saiyyaan
Saiyyaan
Tu Kya Jaane Live
Tu Kya Jaane Live
Tu Kya Jaane Live
